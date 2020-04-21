BURNET, Texas — After learning Monday that an employee received a presumptive positive diagnosis for COVID-19, a Burnet Whataburger location has closed its doors for deep cleaning.

A spokesperson said Restaurant 744 at 402 E. Polk St. was closed immediately and it currently remains so temporarily. The employee has not been there since April 13 and, according to CDC guidelines, all remaining employees have been asked to self-quarantine.

“Everyone’s health and safety during this challenging time is our highest priority. As Americans work together to navigate a new way of life, we continue to do all we can to provide for our neighbors while taking care of our team and our customers,” said Whataburger Franchisee Jim Watts. “Our employees and customers are our sole focus right now. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide updates as we’re able.”

Whataburger has increased its cleaning in food safety policies during the pandemic. Employees are not allowed to come to work if they are not feeling well or they are showing any signs of illness.

The chain says it remains committed to serving guests to-go at more than 830 locations.

As of April 21, Burnet County has reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county judge told KVUE's Terri Gruca the county will likely see a spike in cases as more tests have become available.

