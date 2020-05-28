x
coronavirus

Burnet County announces first COVID-19 related death

The county's first death was a 57-year-old woman who was a resident of Bertram Nursing Home, according to the county judge.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on May 19.

Burnet County leaders announced on May 28 the county's first COVID-19 related death.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley said the county's first death was a 57-year-old woman who was a resident of Bertram Nursing Home. Judge Oakley said the death happened on the afternoon of May 26.

The woman had been bedridden with cardiovascular disease for an extended time and was paralyzed from a stroke, according to the judge. She was also a cigarette smoker.

The woman died from rapid onset pneumonia and posthumously tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing identified a Bertram Nursing Home staff member that had recently tested positive for the virus and had self quarantined. The entire nursing home was tested for the virus on May 27 and each test came back negative on the morning of May 28.

On May 11, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services to increase COVID-19 testing in Texas nursing homes.

