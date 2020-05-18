Checklist: Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks can reopen May 22 with these guidelines

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday, May 18, bowling alleys, bingo halls and skating rinks will be able to reopen starting May 22 with some guidelines.
The guidelines are as follows:
- All employees must be trained on cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.
- All employees must be screened for symptoms before coming into the facility.
- Employees must wash or sanitize their hands once they enter the facility.
- Employees should maintain 6-feet of separation if possible. If not possible, other measures, such as face-covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness and sanitation, should be practiced.
- If the facility provides meals to employees, it should be individually packaged.
- Contactless payment is encouraged where possible.
- Frequently touched items should be blocked off
- For rented equipment;
- All equipment, including bowling balls and shoes, should be disinfected before and after customer use.
- Disinfecting products should be available throughout the facility for use on the equipment.
- If food is served;
- Condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware or other tabletop items should not be left on unoccupied tables.
- Condiments should be provided in single-use, non-reusable portions.
- Disposable menus should be used.
- Wait staff should wash their hands in between customer interactions.
- Self-service drink fountains should be blocked off or removed.
- Interactive amusement machines, such as video games, should be blocked off.
RELATED:
Gov. Abbott also announced that several other types of businesses will be able to reopen throughout the month of May, including child care services, some youth and professional sports and gyms.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Texas Gov. Abbott outlines plans and guidance to reopen bars, child care facilities, bingo halls and more