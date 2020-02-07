Boat ramp closures are not stopping one rental company from getting groups on the water this weekend

While Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has requested the closure of all public boat ramps, one local boat rental company has found a loophole.

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of continued closures for coronavirus precautions, all public boat ramps in Travis County have been shut down.

Public ramps will be officially closed on Thursday, July, 2, at 8 p.m.

Families rushed out to the Loop 360 boat ramp under the Pennybacker Bridge on Thursday afternoon to try to utilize the ramp while they still can before the holiday weekend.

"We're just out here trying to enjoy the nice day here before the crowds set in, although I hear they're closing it down," said boat owner Mohammed Hajibashi

Watching fireworks on the lake is a tradition that thousands of Texans look forward to every year, but Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has requested the closures to potentially prevent the continued spread of COVID-19.



While the majority of local boat rental companies have found themselves out of luck for this weekend, the company ATX Boat Rentals managed to find a loophole to get groups on the water.

"The guys over at The Cove B&B on Lake Travis, they actually have a private boat ramp and dock and they've been super generous and helpful so I can stay in business this weekend," said Jacob Williams, owner of ATX Boat Rentals.

With boats seating around 12 to 14 people, Williams said his staff thoroughly cleans the boats every morning and wears masks on request.

"Next week if one of my customers that was on the boat they email me or text me saying 'Hey one of us did end up testing positive,' I myself would go get tested ASAP and then I would reach out to everyone who attended to make sure they're safe," said Williams.