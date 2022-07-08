x
Coronavirus

Blanco County considered 'high' risk for COVID-19

Fayette County is the only county in the area that remains in the "low" category. All others are currently at "medium."

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Blanco County is now considered "high risk" for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). 

According to CDC, the county has a case rate of 385.55 per 100,000 population with 10.4 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000. The case rate over the last seven days is 402, marking a 37% change over the past week. 

Fayette County is the only county in the KVUE viewing area throughout Central Texas that remains in the "low risk" COVID-19 Community Level. All others are in the "medium risk" category. 

Here's a brief overview of COVID-19 in the area: 

LOCAL 

  • 7-day average: 692 cases/day over the past week for the 4-county metro (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop)
    • Down 6% from a week ago
    • Up 39% from a month ago
  • Travis County remains in the "medium" risk level, along with most counties in the viewing area
    • Blanco is "high"
    • Fayette is "low"

TEXAS

  • 7-day average: 7,347 cases/day
    • Down 6.5% from a week ago
    • Up 44% from a month ago
  • 30 new deaths
    • 87,248 total to date
  • 2,960 patients in Texas hospitals
    • Up 18% from a week ago
    • Up 114% from a month ago

COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly by the CDC on Thursday according to virus metrics.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data in Central Texas July 8, 2022

