Blanco County considered 'high' risk for COVID-19

Fayette County is the only county in the area that remains in the "low" category. All others are currently at "medium."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Blanco County is now considered "high risk" for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

According to CDC, the county has a case rate of 385.55 per 100,000 population with 10.4 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000. The case rate over the last seven days is 402, marking a 37% change over the past week.

Fayette County is the only county in the KVUE viewing area throughout Central Texas that remains in the "low risk" COVID-19 Community Level. All others are in the "medium risk" category.

Here's a brief overview of COVID-19 in the area:

LOCAL

7-day average: 692 cases/day over the past week for the 4-county metro (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop) Down 6% from a week ago Up 39% from a month ago

Travis County remains in the "medium" risk level, along with most counties in the viewing area Blanco is "high" Fayette is "low"



TEXAS

7-day average: 7,347 cases/day Down 6.5% from a week ago Up 44% from a month ago

30 new deaths 87,248 total to date

2,960 patients in Texas hospitals Up 18% from a week ago Up 114% from a month ago



COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly by the CDC on Thursday according to virus metrics.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data in Central Texas July 8, 2022 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube