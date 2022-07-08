Blanco County considered 'high' risk for COVID-19

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Blanco County is now considered "high risk" for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
According to CDC, the county has a case rate of 385.55 per 100,000 population with 10.4 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000. The case rate over the last seven days is 402, marking a 37% change over the past week.
Fayette County is the only county in the KVUE viewing area throughout Central Texas that remains in the "low risk" COVID-19 Community Level. All others are in the "medium risk" category.
Here's a brief overview of COVID-19 in the area:
LOCAL
- 7-day average: 692 cases/day over the past week for the 4-county metro (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop)
- Down 6% from a week ago
- Up 39% from a month ago
- Travis County remains in the "medium" risk level, along with most counties in the viewing area
- Blanco is "high"
- Fayette is "low"
TEXAS
- 7-day average: 7,347 cases/day
- Down 6.5% from a week ago
- Up 44% from a month ago
- 30 new deaths
- 87,248 total to date
- 2,960 patients in Texas hospitals
- Up 18% from a week ago
- Up 114% from a month ago
COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly by the CDC on Thursday according to virus metrics.
GRAPHS: COVID-19 data in Central Texas July 8, 2022
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Abbott issues executive order permitting officials to return immigrants in Texas illegally to the border