As parents back to school shop, this is what to look for in an adequate mask for your child

The CDC said all masks should fit snugly against the sides of your face without gaps.

AUSTIN, Texas — Masks are at the top of many parents' back-to-school shopping lists, but which ones actually do the job?

Family physician and Texas Medical Association member Erica Swegler gave three recommendations, in order:

KN95 Kid surgical masks Cloth masks with at least two layers or more of breathable fabric and a slit for a filter

Swegler said coffee filters work well, or you can buy N95 filters.

"KN95, if you can get them, this would be the best mask your child could wear, as they are the highest filtration," said Swegler. "The second best, very close, would be a surgical mask."

The CDC said all masks should fit snugly against the sides of your face without gaps. Swegler said when you are wearing surgical masks, make sure the side with the wire is bent across your nose.

Swegler said avoid gators, bandanas and masks with exhalation valves.

"You may be protected from other people, but you can be spewing viruses," said Swegler.

She said switch out masks filters every day. If your cloth mask doesn't have one, wash it daily.

"I think it's just critically important that we stress that the masks are only part of the strategy for anyone over 12," said Swegler. "We strongly recommend the vaccinations."

With the highly contagious delta variant raging, the CDC recommends masking indoors for everyone over the age of two.

Just like packing multiple pencils and paper for school, Swegler said packing extra masks is essential.

I spoke with Family Physician and Texas Medical Association member Erica Swegler to find out what masks are best for kids.

She ranked them.

1. KN95

2.Kid surgical masks (close second)

3.Cloth masks with at least two layers or more of breathable fabric and a slit for a filter. — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) August 12, 2021