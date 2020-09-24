Benchmark Austin seeking diverse participants in Austin COVID-19 vaccine trials

Benchmark Research is need of a diverse set of volunteers.

AUSTIN, Texas — As researchers race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, a company right here in Austin is looking for people to take part in clinical trials. Benchmark researchers are stressing the need for a diverse set of participants.

Benchmark CEO Mark Lacy joined KVUE on Thursday to discuss what they're looking for.

Well, we've seen that there has been a lack of diversity in health studies over the years. Why is that?

Well, that's you know, I think that's very complicated. I mean, you know, you can go to so many different examples.

I mean, you can take the Tuskegee example back when they actually gave vaccines to African Americans and things like that. So, you know, we have a little bit of a past in the U.S. that hasn't always treated minorities well in clinical research, pharmaceutical research, it's substandard treatment. And in these studies, I think that's really the main thing.



And then I think there's also something that's culturally just different about the cultures that it does not, understandably, it's not necessarily as trusting as most Caucasians in participating in clinical trials because they're just not really sure that we're going to be treating them correctly.

So in your clinical trial that Benchmark is doing, who is the company looking for to take part?

Well, of course, in the beginning, we were primarily looking for health care workers, essential workers, that sort of thing. But we're now down to where we're below where we should be in that minority representation. So Benchmark is participating in many of these coronavirus trials. But the trials are, which we participating in right now, for example, are back down to where we can only do minority participants, so that would be African American, Latino, Native American, Asian and actually even HIV-positive they consider a minority in this particular group.

Well, is there really a genetic variation, I guess you'd have to call it, between different races and ethnicities that can make a difference in these trials?

Absolutely, there is a variation amongst all of those that you mentioned and more; you know, every individual is different. We all have different bodies; we all have different reactions to the same type of things ... So, yes, we have individual differences in our reactions as well as racial differences based upon our genetics, for sure.

Well, let's talk about the immediate need for a vaccine and the safety aspects that are there as well. How can anyone really be sure that it is truly, totally safe?

Well, I would say a couple of things. First of all, that's probably the most popular question asked ... Most people think they're being injected with vaccine. That was true a long time ago, like for the polio vaccine when you were actually injected with live, attenuated virus. But that's no longer true. No vaccine studies in the U.S. or, for that matter, I believe in the world, actually use the actual virus to vaccinate the person. It depends upon the drug as to what it is, whether it tricks something into believing it's something else or there's lots of different reasons why. But the bottom line is, yes, there's definitely a difference.