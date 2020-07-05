BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape confirmed to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman that he contracted COVID-19 back in February, indicating that coronavirus was within the community earlier than health officials thought.

Pape took a serological test on April 26. That test took out antibodies that show if a person's immune system has been in contact with COVID-19. The Statesman reported that Pape's test came back positive on Feb. 9, about one month before the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Texas.

As of May 7, Bastrop County has a total of 100 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths. At least 31 people have recovered from the virus in the county. The county's first death was reported on April 6.

The judge told the Statesman his symptoms started with a dry cough, but fatigue kicked in over the week and his cough became more persistent.

“Looking back on it, I knew the illness I had was different from a cold or the flu,” Pape said.

On Feb. 14, a doctor told Pape he had a nasal infection. He was prescribed steroids and antibiotics and began feeling better, but his cough still lingered, the Statesman reported.

