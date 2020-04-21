Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris announced Monday he is donating one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders fighting the COVID-19 crisis in cities across the U.S.

As part of this donation, Saint David’s Georgetown and Christus Santa Rosa Hospital will receive 12,000 face masks total.

The donation aims to address the nationwide need for personal protective equipment. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s partnered with nonprofit Convoy of Hope on this donation effort and will distribute masks locally beginning next week.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” Morris said. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Convoy of Hope has a national network of volunteers and partners working to identify hospitals and medical facilities in the greatest need and distributing masks based on these demands.

Every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s facility will receive thousands of face masks for healthcare providers in the area, according to the press release.

“The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America,” said Jeff Nene, a national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. “At a time when our healthcare workers are being pushed to the limit physically and emotionally, we’re grateful for partners like Johnny and his incredible team of Outfitters who continue to place a priority on giving back and helping our medical professionals safely perform their live-saving duties.”

