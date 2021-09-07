Austin's Pecan Street Festival denied special events permit due to COVID-19

This is the second year the Pecan Street Festival has been canceled due to the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s Pecan Street Festival, which was scheduled for Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, has been canceled due to COVID-19 and the denial of the festival’s special events permit.

“We have done everything in our power to push forward with a physical festival but believe our vendor and attendee safety and health takes precedence over everything,” the festival said in a statement on Tuesday. “This gives us an opportunity to come back with a complete Pecan Street Festival experience for the 2022 season.”

The festival thanked the artists, vendors, sponsors and volunteers who participate in the festival each year.

“Pecan Fest has been a staple in the Austin community for over 40 years and we are looking forward to bringing it back in 2022,” the festival said. “Love Austin. Love art.”

The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in Central Texas. The surge, in addition to a nursing shortage, has caused low to no ICU availability in recent weeks.

Last month, the City of Austin said it was requiring enhanced COVID-19 mitigation efforts for special events permits.

Enhanced mitigation criteria for permitting include:

Screening at event entrances by requiring in-person attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event

Developing strategies for maintaining at least 6 feet of social distancing

Including “mask zones” in outdoor event areas where social distancing is not possible.

The City said for indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and outdoor events with 2,500 or more attendees, the submitted Health and Safety Form must be approved by Austin Public Health.

Last month, a special event permit for Austin’s Bat Fest, scheduled for Aug. 28, was denied and the event was canceled.

