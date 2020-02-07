International flights return to Austin's airport after being suspended due to coronavirus

The flights will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Some international flights are finally returning to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after COVID-19 caused all international flights to be suspended in March.

Aeromexico's nonstop flight between Austin and Mexico City officially resumed on July 2. The service departs from Austin three times a week at 1:50 p.m. and lands in Mexico City at 4:50 p.m. The return flight departs at 10:10 a.m. and arrives in Austin at 12:35 p.m.

The flights will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The service is operated by Aeromexico in conjunction with Delta Air Lines.

Additionally, Sun Country Airlines also resumed an international flight on July 2. Sun Country Airlines has resumed its service to Cancun.

Austin's airport announced on July 1 additional safety measures to ensure passenger and employee safety, including requiring passengers to wear face masks and discounting parking options.

More information about what steps Austin's airport is taking to keep its passengers safe can be found here.