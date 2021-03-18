Austinites celebrate St. Patrick's Day with precautions as the pandemic continues

Many bars had mask requirements when not seated at a table, but overall this St. Patrick's Day looked much different compared to last year.

This year was much different, as many people made their way to bars in Austin, masked up.

However, in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick's Day, a lot has happened.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to open up at 100% capacity, an order that went into effect on March 10. Businesses could continue safety measures if they pleased.

But local leaders with Austin-Travis County said they would continue to require masks, arguing the requirement comes from the local health authority rules, not local city or county orders.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton then sued Austin-Travis County for going against the State, and the issue will be taken up later this month.

Meanwhile, as St. Patrick's Day celebrations ensued, many bars in Austin welcomed excited patrons dressed in green, many with masks on.

Several bars, like Foxy's Proper Pub and Cedar Door in Downtown Austin on Brazos Street, had a mask requirement when not seated at a table.

“So we’re still going at about 50% to 75% capacity. We definitely don’t have enough seating for anything more than that and you pretty much have to be seated otherwise," said Brittany O'Connor, the general manager of both Foxy's Proper Pub and Cedar Door.

Foxy's just opened in late February, but had its grand opening on St. Patrick's Day this year.

“It was very helpful to have the ability open Cedar Door in August to learn all of the execution we need to do – mask requirements, wiping down tables, chairs,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Foxy's saw a decent crowd. O'Connor explained the outdoor spaces at both spots she manages has helped customers feel more comfortable.

"Oh definitely it’s been a huge part of it," she said. “I’m very impressed with how much people are still wanting to wear a mask. Almost like once it was lifted, I’ve seen more people wear their mask and not be mad about having to wear one. They’re just like, 'I want to wear one because I want to wear one,' and it hasn’t been an issue really at all for that.”

Overall she said she will likely keep safety measures in place for now.

"I don’t want to change anything at this point. I want to keep making sure the community – the city’s safe and happy – I want to make sure all of our staff is vaccinated if they want to be ... before moving forward with no mask," she said.

Phone calls to Austin 311 related to face coverings have seen an uptick in recent weeks.

According to Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management, there were 113 calls to Austin 311 regarding masks from March 10 to March 16, with 111 of those calls related to businesses and two related to individuals.

That number is a sharp increase over previous weeks. The second highest number since late January 2021 was the week of Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, when 65 calls to 311 were made regarding masks. For the week of March 1 to March 7, the week before the State lifted its mask mandate, there were 12 calls to 311 regarding masks.