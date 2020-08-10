Austinite raising money to get his COVID-19 memorial to more visible location

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Texas, Shane Reilly began putting a flag in his yard for every Texan who died. Now he's run out of room and is looking to expand.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's a stark reminder of all we've lost in the COVID-19 pandemic – local man Shane Reilly has been putting flags in his North Austin yard, one for every one of the more than 16,000 Texans who've died from the coronavirus.

Now, he says he's running out of room to add more flags to his yard, which is why he started a GoFundMe, trying to raise money for a more permanent memorial.

His ultimate goal is to help put together a national memorial for the more than 200,000 Americans that have died from COVID-19. But first off, he wants to get something in Texas that's bigger and more visible than his yard.

He said he would start with finding a better location, but eventually he's hoping that he can talk to people at the State to get something built.

"There's a lot of flags – we're at over 16,500 people now," he said. "The next step is to get in front of our representatives and our congressman and the governor, say, 'Look, we need this to help heal, to help grow, to help move on,' so that's what I'm pushing for."

If you're wanting to donate to the GoFundMe you can do so here. To see our first story with Reilly and more on why he started doing this, you can find that story here.