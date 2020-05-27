'Work from home' office taking a toll on your body? Here's what you can do

People may unintentionally sit in ways that are causing stress on the body for extended periods of time, according to Austin-area chiropractors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites started working from home when the coronavirus pandemic began. With uncertainty surrounding when people will return back to the office, people are getting comfortable working from their couch or bed. However, getting too comfortable could be the source of any developing neck or back pain, according to health experts.

"Time gets away from them. When they are at work they know they are in a good position, but if they are on a couch, it is easy for them to just let time fly by," said Dr. Alberto King, with King Chiropractic in North Austin.

When the state started reopening in phases, more patients began returning to his office again. He noticed approximately 60% of his patients had physical pain, most likely stemming from their work-from-home habits.

When people lay on their couch or bed, King said they arch their neck forward, causing pain in the neck and upper back. This is due to the constant activation and strain of the trapezius muscle, which is used to tilt and turn the head and neck, steady the shoulders and twist the arms.

If people have pain in their lower back, King said it is most likely due to slouching.

While these issues may only cause temporary pain and discomfort in the short-term, King warns if this behavior continues for months, it could put people at risk for more long-term damage.

"If people continue to do the same thing over and over, that's when you start to get degeneration. That's a long term effect you have to worry about," he said.

What you can do

However, there are ways to get rid of discomfort, King added. This includes ditching the couch or bed and working from an area where the computer or tablet can be at eye level. If necessary, use a box or stack of books to raise the device higher.

A person should sit with their feet flat on the floor with their knees and hips at the same level. If possible, the keyboard and mouse should be at a 90-degree angle with the upper arm. Finally, even if the work schedule is tight, King recommends taking a five-minute stretching break every 30 minutes to an hour.