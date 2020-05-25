Central Austin neighborhoods hold front yard concert to support musicians

The "Rock n Stroll" event will take place on Saturday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on May 7.

Neighbors from three neighborhood associations are coming together to support local musicians who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Violet Crown Care Network, made up of volunteers who live in the Brentwood, Crestview and Allandale neighborhoods in Central Austin, is putting on "Rock n Stroll."

The event is taking place on Saturday, May 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Between seven and 10 groups will set up and play in their own front yards. Neighbors are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and ride their bikes to all the locations to watch the performances. Each musician will have Venmo accounts set up if neighbors would like to donate.

A map of the musical acts is expected on the Violet Crown's Rock n Stroll Facebook page.

The Violet Crown Care Network is putting on the event.

The group formed after the pandemic first hit. Volunteers have been raising money for H-E-B gift cards and distributing them, no questions asked. Others have been sewing masks and handing them out to frontline workers.

RELATED:

Now, they're trying to help another group affected by COVID-19.

Anne-Charlotte Patterson is married to a musician and knows firsthand the struggles they are going through. She also sits on Austin's Music Commission.

"It's an opportunity for us as a community to also support live music, which is taking such a hit during this time, such a hit," Patterson said.

A map of the musical acts is expected on the Violet Crown's Rock n Stroll Facebook.