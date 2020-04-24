Game Over Videogames is just one of many retail stores utilizing the state's retail to-go option.

David Kaelin owns the Austin-based company and said his business has been open for 15 years but, if it was forced to stay closed for another week, they would have closed permanently.

He said he is thankful they can now offer curbside service thanks to retail to-go underway in Texas. Kaelin said all you have to do is call when getting to any of his three Austin-area locations. They will help you find what you want through a crack in the door and you pay using credit or debit cards only.

He said you can also buy online if you don't want to leave home. While his online sales have doubled in the last month, Kaelin said it hasn't been enough to keep all of his stores afloat.

"We have been closed for a month and, for a small business like us, it has been devastating," said Kaelin. "We have all the same bills coming in but no money to pay for them."

He added, "being able to do this and have any money coming in is just greatly appreciated because we need this to survive."

Typically, Game Over Videogames sells and buys games and systems but, because of COVID-19, they are not taking trades at the moment.

