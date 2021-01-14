Long lines reported at Austin Public Health's vaccination site

Vaccinations with APH are currently by appointment only and walk-ups are not accepted.

AUSTIN, Texas — Long lines were seen congregating outside Austin Public Health's COVID-19 vaccination site in Central-East Austin on Thursday, another sign of the struggle locals are facing in their attempts to get vaccinated.

Several viewers reached out to KVUE in regard to the local health authority's online scheduling system. A spokesperson from APH provided the following statement:

"The system is not down. Vaccinations are still by appointment only. Due to a scheduling error with the program, one time slot was overscheduled today, so we are encouraging people to come when they are available to minimize wait times for everyone."

On Thursday, APH also clarified that users on the site may see messaging that there is no availability within 100 miles. This means the user has successfully pre-registered, but no more vaccine appointments are available at the time due to significant demand.

APH reported that it has distributed 3,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday night after receiving 12,000 doses on Monday from the State. APH plans to administer all doses it received this week and make improvements to the process if needed to be prepared to distribute future allocations.

The first three days of distribution have been through closed clinics servicing Phase 1A and 1B patients from community partners that serve uninsured or underinsured populations.

APH has asked the media not to disclose the location of the vaccination site to protect patient privacy and to maintain social distancing. Vaccinations with APH are currently by appointment only and walk-ups are not accepted.

