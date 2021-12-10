x
Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 3 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines

The area had been in Stage 3 territory since Sept. 30, but local health leaders officially announced the move Tuesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County has moved into Stage 3 of the area's COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, health leaders announced Tuesday morning.

The area entered Stage 3 territory for hospital admissions on Sept. 30, just days after Austin Public Health moved the area to Stage 4. On Sept. 30, the 7-day average for hospital admissions was 29.7 per day. The threshold for Stage 3 when it comes to the hospital admissions metric is a 7-day moving average of 15 to 29 admissions.

As of Monday, Oct. 11, the 7-day moving average for hospital admissions is 19, according to the Austin COVID-19 dashboard.

Hospital admissions are not the only metric health officials consider when determining what stage the area should be in. Officials monitor several key indicators, including the 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions, the positivity rate and current ICU and ventilator patients.

According to the Austin COVID-19 dashboard, as of Oct. 11, 255 people are currently hospitalized, 108 are in the ICU and 76 are on ventilators.

Under Stage 3, vaccinated people are urged to wear a mask except at outdoor gatherings and while dining and shopping. Unvaccinated people are urged to wear a mask at all times.

