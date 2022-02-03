Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 2 of COVID-19 guidelines for first time since May 2021

Days after moving to Stage 3, Austin health officials says metrics continue to decline.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County has now moved down to Stage 2 of the city's COVID-19 risk-based guidelines "thanks to continued progress" in the area's metrics.

Following the omicron outbreak which peaked in January, Austin was in the Stage 5 territory for months. Recently, the city and county moved down to Stage 4 and Stage 3 of the risk-based guidelines.

Under Stage 2, fully-vaccinated people are allowed to go to indoor and outdoor gatherings, dine and shop without masks. Masking is required while traveling for the fully vaccinated. Partially or unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and take other precautions in public.

The first time Austin and Travis County were in Stage 2 was in May of 2021.

“Let’s hope this spring marks the beginning of a brighter, healthier future,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority. “While we enjoy this moment, don’t forget about those who are still at risk. You can always wear a mask to protect yourself and those around you.”

Residents can continue to track the key indicators in Austin and Travis County COVID-19 dashboard as the pandemic continues.

While this is a good sign, especially as we enter a busy season of festivals, health officials are urging people to get their booster shots. The city said many people in Austin-Travis County who are eligible for booster doses still aren’t up to date.

Austin Public Health is urging Austin residents to continue to wear masks indoors through March 20, when many of the spring festivals in our area slow down.

The SXSW festival, which lasts from March 11 through March 20, is requiring participants to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.