Tourism slowly returning to Austin, some hotels remain closed a while longer

According to the company Lodging Insights, the occupancy level for Austin hotels from May 24 to 30 was at 36.2%.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on April 17.

Despite the pandemic and growing protests happening downtown, tourists are slowly returning to Austin.

According to the company Lodging Insights, tourists are slowly returning to Austin.

The occupancy rate at Austin hotels from May 24 to 30 was 36.2%, the highest it's been since the cancellation of South by Southwest.

But, according to Lodging Insights Vice President Jan Freitag, that number is down by 48% compared to the same week last year.

While some local hotels have opened back up, others are staying closed for a while longer.

"Even opening the door for one guest, your expenses go way up, so there's a ton of properties that are closed and continue to monitor, asking, 'OK, if I open up tomorrow, how many rooms would I sell,'" said Freitag. "If the number is one room, then it's cheaper to stay closed and keep the staff on furlough."

The tracking agency is seeing an uptick on the weekends, but not as much activity during the week as fewer employees are traveling for work, and are still holding virtual meetings.