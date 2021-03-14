Local breweries, wineries, distilleries provided water for thousands during winter storm

Austin Water tweeted a list to give recognition to local businesses who stepped up to distribute water during the winter storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — During the winter storm in February, many Central Texas families in Austin were not only left without power, but also access to water.

But that's where several local breweries, wineries and distilleries stepped in to help in a big way.

Austin Water tweeted this list giving a shout out to local spots that were able to assist with boiling and distributing bulk potable water to thousands of Austin families.

One local brewery on the list was Austin Beerworks. The company has large water tanks they use for brewing, with nearly 8,000 gallons of water always on hand.

"We were trying to thaw things out with blow torches to where we could actually hand out water," said co-owner William Golden.

They were able to get that water distributed to those in need, including patients and staff at the Dell Children's Medical Center.

"People were very apologetic having to ask for help and come and get one of these basic needs things. Clean water. It hit us pretty hard. We were like 'I can't believe people are being apologetic.' Nothing made us happier than to give out this water to help the community," said Golden.

Austin Beerworks still isn't allowing people to drink inside their brewery for safety reasons, but their patio is open, as well as a to-go window.