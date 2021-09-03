'Don't panic' if you haven't been able to get the second dose of the COVID vaccine, doctor says

A doctor says that while people should try to stick to the schedule, there is actually a bit more time to get the vaccine and it remain effective.

AUSTIN, Texas — Across Central Texas, people have struggled to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

"We've got a sign up process that's extraordinarily complicated to try to master and to try to navigate," said Don Kettl, a public policy expert at University of Texas at Austin.

Kettl said the process of signing up is just one of the problems people face, distribution being another issue.

Since KVUE's conversation with Kettl, Travis County had another mass vaccination event. Kettl said after the first that it was a good step. However, Kettl said one solution isn't enough.

"There are some people for whom it's not going to work. Not everybody has a car. Not everybody could easily get to the facilities where we're going to have mass vaccination centers. Not everybody even has a computer to be able to sign up for other places," said Kettl. "We're going to need a multi-front war here to be able to attack this virus."

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) shows, as of Sunday, 186,955 people are overdue for a second dose, which is more than 4% of the people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Dr. Brian Metzger said if you are overdue, don't panic.

"Even within the studies themselves, they had a three to four day window on either side of 21 days in the Pfizer study [and] 28 days in Moderna study," said Metzger, the medical director of infectious diseases at St. David's Medical Center. "But even beyond that, CDC has stated that even up to six weeks after that first dose of a vaccine, that that's even an acceptable time frame to receive that second dose."

Metzger said they'd rather folks get it as scheduled, but he said your immune response won't be any less if you get it by the six-week time frame. He said once someone gets his or her second dose, it takes one to two weeks to reach full efficacy.