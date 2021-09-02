Austin health officials move City back to Stage 4 COVID-19 restrictions

Dr. Mark Escott said that even though they are dropping the area to Stage 4, he is concerned about Super Bowl parties bumping it back to Stage 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is from Feb. 3, when health officials said the area could drop to Stage 4 by mid-February.

On Feb. 9, Austin health officials moved the City back to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 response guidelines.

The announcement comes as Austin's hospital admissions keep moving in a downward trend. Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said that even though they are dropping the area to Stage 4, he was concerned about Super Bowl parties bumping it back to Stage 5.

Escott said on Feb. 3 that the area could drop to Stage 4 by mid-February.

What changes between Stage 4 and Stage 5?

Stage 5:

Everyone is advised to stay home and only leave for essential trips. Businesses are encouraged to do contactless options only.

Stage 4:

High-risk people are recommended to avoid gatherings of more than two people and avoid non-essential travel, dining and shopping. Low-risk people are recommended to keep social gatherings to groups of less than 10 and also avoid non-essential travel.

Businesses are encouraged to operate at 25% to 50% capacity.