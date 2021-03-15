How to sign up for rent assistance in Austin

You can apply online starting Monday, March 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for an emergency rent relief fund available through the city.

Starting Monday, March 15, Austin residents can apply online to be considered for assistance in 2021. Applications open through December 2021, or until funds are spent.

The City of Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Planning Department (HPD) and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) announced that its rental assistance program will provide $25 million in rental relief to "income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19."

It's called the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Assistance Program.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Have an income of no more than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI);

One or more members of your household must have either: qualified for unemployment benefits OR provide proof that due to COVID-19 you: have less income, have more costs or bills, or experienced other financial hardship;

One or more members of your household must demonstrate they: are at risk of experiencing homelessness or their housing situation is uncertain, which may include a past due utility/rent notice or eviction notice OR live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions;

Live within the City of Austin Full Purpose Jurisdiction boundaries. Applicants can verify using the City of Austin Jurisdictional Boundaries map. The address on the application must be the applicant’s primary residence.

If you believe you qualify, you can apply for the RENT program online. An email address is required in order to apply.

For those who are approved to receive assistance, rent payments will be made directly to the landlord. Housing resources, eviction information and resources for paying utilities and housing services can be found on the City of Austin website.