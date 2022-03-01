x
Coronavirus

Austin brewing company offering beer, pizza for COVID booster at 'Shot Fer a Pint'

When you get a booster, you can get either a free Jester King beer of half off any pizza.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin brewing company Jester King Brewery is holding an event promoting free COVID-19 booster shots in partnership with Austin Public Health (APH). 

The “Shot Fer a Pint” event, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, encourages the community to come to the Pole Barn at Jester King to get their booster and receive a free Jester King beer for those 21 years or older, or get half off any pizza.

Event organizers said the event will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Those interested in getting the booster shot must be 12 years old or older.

APH staff and emergency crews will be on-site, Jester King officials said. 

