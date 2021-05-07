Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 7.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 82,733 cases have been reported and at least 858 people have died. At least 81,109 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,535 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 17,739 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,085 cases have been reported in the county and at least 464 people have died.



Updates:

5:30 a.m. – Beginning at 8 a.m., Texas businesses or civic organizations can call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team to vaccinate employees, visitors or members. Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department announced the launch of the phone line Thursday.