Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 5 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 82,566 cases have been reported and at least 854 people have died. At least 80,924 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 18,436 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 17,636 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 39,015 cases have been reported in the county and at least 464 people have died.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 4
1 / 3
Updates:
Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'I was not going to consider a vaccine' | Central Texas man, doctor talk COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in minority communities