x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, May 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 82,448 cases have been reported and at least 851 people have died. At least 80,707 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,436 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 17,636 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 38,799 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 3

1 / 6
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates

Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'For a lot of people, it's going to be a nightmare' | Some of Austin's homeless population react to the camping ban

Defenders: Why Central Texas development may be partly to blame for toxic blue-green algae

'Do we want to shrink our office space?' | COVID-19 effect on Austin office spaces