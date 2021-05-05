Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, May 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 82,448 cases have been reported and at least 851 people have died. At least 80,707 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,436 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 17,636 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,799 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 3 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Updates:

Check back for updates.