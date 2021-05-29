x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, May 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,722 cases have been reported and at least 870 people have died. At least 82,524 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,864 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 247 people have died. At least 18,378 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,702 cases have been reported in the county and at least 476 people have died.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 28, 2021

