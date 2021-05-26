x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, May 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,616 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,397 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,840 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 246 people have died. At least 18,332 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,674 cases have been reported in the county and at least 475 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 19, 2021

Updates:

