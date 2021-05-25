x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, May 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

May 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,524 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,204 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,828 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 246 people have died. At least 18,319 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,653 cases have been reported in the county and at least 475 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

