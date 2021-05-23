Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, May 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,524 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,204 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,775 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,275 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,602 cases have been reported in the county and at least 473 people have died.



Updates:

9:20 a.m. – Today is the registration deadline for the Hays Communities YMCA vaccination clinic. The clinic, hosted by the YMCA of Austin in partnership with HEB Pharmacy, will offer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults 18 years old and older. The clinic will be held on Thursday, May 27 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Participants must register to reserve their vaccine.

Participants will need to bring an insurance card, social security card or some other form of ID.