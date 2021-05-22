Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 22 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 83,524 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,204 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 18,775 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,275 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 39,602 cases have been reported in the county and at least 473 people have died.
Updates:
8:45 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank in partnership with the City of Kyle and Texas Disposal Systems will host a mass food distribution from 9 a.m. until noon at the Austin Community College Hays Campus, located at 1200 Kohlers Crossing.
8:30 a.m. – The Andy Roddick Foundation will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pecan Springs Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The clinic is aiming to reach the families of Harris, Hart and Pecan Springs elementary schools and will be available all summer.
