Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, May 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,524 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,204 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,775 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,275 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,602 cases have been reported in the county and at least 473 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 19, 2021 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Updates:

8:45 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank in partnership with the City of Kyle and Texas Disposal Systems will host a mass food distribution from 9 a.m. until noon at the Austin Community College Hays Campus, located at 1200 Kohlers Crossing.

8:30 a.m. – The Andy Roddick Foundation will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pecan Springs Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The clinic is aiming to reach the families of Harris, Hart and Pecan Springs elementary schools and will be available all summer.