Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott's executive order on masks goes into effect

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,495 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,149 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,798 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,290 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,584 cases have been reported in the county and at least 474 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 19, 2021 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Updates:

5:30 a.m. – Beginning today, under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week, governmental entities – including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials – are prohibited from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.

Local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation that's inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, the governor's order states. Learn more.