Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott's executive order on masks goes into effect

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 83,495 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,149 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 18,798 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,290 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 39,584 cases have been reported in the county and at least 474 people have died.
Updates:
5:30 a.m. – Beginning today, under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week, governmental entities – including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials – are prohibited from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.
Local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation that's inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, the governor's order states. Learn more.
