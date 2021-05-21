x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott's executive order on masks goes into effect

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,495 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,149 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,798 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,290 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,584 cases have been reported in the county and at least 474 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 19, 2021

Updates:

5:30 a.m. – Beginning today, under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week, governmental entities – including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials – are prohibited from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.  

Local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation that's inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, the governor's order states. Learn more.

WATCH: Nearly 1 million Texans overdue for second COVID-19 vaccine

