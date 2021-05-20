x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, May 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,457 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,078 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,775 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,265 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,570 cases have been reported in the county and at least 474 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 19, 2021

1 / 2
KVUE

Updates

Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Greg Abbott signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill, banning most abortions in Texas

Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

Fourth stimulus check update: More Democrats push Biden for recurring checks