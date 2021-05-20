Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 20 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 83,457 cases have been reported and at least 866 people have died. At least 82,078 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 18,775 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,265 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 39,570 cases have been reported in the county and at least 474 people have died.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 19, 2021
1 / 2
Updates:
Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: