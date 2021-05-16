Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, May 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 16 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,261 cases have been reported and at least 864 people have died. At least 81,740 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,683 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,109 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,426 cases have been reported in the county and at least 470 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

9 a.m. – The City of Kyle, in collaboration with Rep. Erin Zwiener's office, Hays CISD and the National Guard, will host a drive-thru mass vaccination event at Lehman High School from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until Moderna vaccine doses run out.

The event is open to anyone 18 years old or older and no appointments are necessary. Those who attend this first clinic should return for their second dose on Sunday, June 13.

The City of Kyle in collaboration with Rep. Erin Zwiener's Office, @HaysCISD & the @NationalGuard will be hosting a drive-thru mass vaccination event at Lehman High School today from 8AM-5PM or until Moderna vaccines run out. #KyleTX



