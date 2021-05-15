Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, May 15.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,261 cases have been reported and at least 864 people have died. At least 81,740 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,683 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 245 people have died. At least 18,109 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,426 cases have been reported in the county and at least 470 people have died.



Updates:

9:30 a.m. – Save The World Brewing Co. in Marble Falls is hosting a "Pints for Pokes" event from noon until 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, so anyone can show up, get a COVID-19 vaccine and receive a free beer. No appointments are required.

9 a.m. – The drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Travis County Expo Center will be open to ages 12 and up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are required.

Anyone age 12 and above will qualify to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present and in the vehicle for anyone ages 12 to 17 to receive a shot.

If you received your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks ago at the old Circuit of the Americas location, your second dose will now be at the Expo Center.