Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, May 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 13 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,145 cases have been reported and at least 863 people have died. At least 81,575 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,634 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 243 people have died. At least 17,993 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,341 cases have been reported in the county and at least 469 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data May 10

1 / 2
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates

Check back for updates.

