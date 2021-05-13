Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, May 13.

AUSTIN, Texas

May 13

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 83,145 cases have been reported and at least 863 people have died. At least 81,575 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,634 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 243 people have died. At least 17,993 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 39,341 cases have been reported in the county and at least 469 people have died.



