Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, May 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 82,901 cases have been reported and at least 858 people have died. At least 81,310 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,606 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 17,958 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,120 cases have been reported in the county and at least 466 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates

