Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, March 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 78,011 cases have been reported and at least 802 people have died. At least 76,078 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,877 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 235 people have died. At least 16,221 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 36,556 cases have been reported in the county and at least 435 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

WATCH: VERIFY: Should I wear a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

