Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, March 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 78,011 cases have been reported and at least 802 people have died. At least 76,078 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,877 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 235 people have died. At least 16,221 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,556 cases have been reported in the county and at least 435 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 19 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.