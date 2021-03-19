Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, March 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 19 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 77,916 cases have been reported and at least 796 people have died. At least 75,979 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,856 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 234 people have died. At least 16,199 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,544 cases have been reported in the county and at least 431 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6 a.m. – Starting this weekend, Austin Public Health is testing out a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the Toney Burger Center. APH said during the pilot, 1,500 people will be vaccinated, but the site has the capacity to expand and serve 3,000 people per day. Learn more.

