Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, March 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 77,831 cases have been reported and at least 791 people have died. At least 75,872 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,789 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 233 people have died. At least 16,164 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,512 cases have been reported in the county and at least 426 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 16 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

Updates:

Check back for updates.