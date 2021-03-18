x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, March 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 77,831 cases have been reported and at least 791 people have died. At least 75,872 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,789 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 233 people have died. At least 16,164 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 36,512 cases have been reported in the county and at least 426 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

WATCH: 25% of 16+ Texans have gotten one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

