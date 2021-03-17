x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, March 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 77,775 cases have been reported and at least 788 people have died. At least 75,764 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,784 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 232 people have died. At least 16,111 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 36,452 cases have been reported in the county and at least 423 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 16

1 / 14
KVUE

Updates

Check back for updates. 

WATCH: Austin man develops bots, creates Slack workspace to help people book vaccine appointments

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 vaccination locations

Austin man develops bots, creates Slack workspace to help notify Texans of COVID-19 vaccine availability

Williamson County confirms three cases of UK coronavirus variant