Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin Public Health pauses scheduling system due to technical difficulties

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 77,485 cases have been reported and at least 779 people have died. At least 75,516 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,758 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 232 people have died. At least 16,036 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,403 cases have been reported in the county and at least 422 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

5 a.m. — Austin Public Health said it had paused its scheduling system due to technical difficulties.

"We are disappointed and share your frustration in the technical difficulties tonight and the time it wasted," APH said. "To make-up for the unscheduled appointments, we likely need to add an additional day of appointment scheduling. Please check back for updates by 5 PM tomorrow, March 16."

