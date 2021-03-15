Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 77,485 cases have been reported and at least 779 people have died. At least 75,516 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 16,668 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 232 people have died. At least 15,990 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 36,253 cases have been reported in the county and at least 420 people have died.
Updates:
5:19 a.m. - Starting Monday, March 15, people aged 50 to 64 will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, kicking off Phase 1C across Texas. Here's everything you need to know about Phase 1C.
Over the weekend, Austin and Travis County moved from Stage 4 to Stage 3 of its risk-based coronavirus guidelines.
