x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Feb. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 41,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 73,538 cases have been reported and at least 710 people have died. At least 69,460 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,837 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 202 people have died. At least 14,238 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 34,527 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 33,250 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 20

1 / 11
KVUE

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Your electric bills probably won't skyrocket, Austin Energy says. Here's why.

List: Where to get drinking water if you have no water to boil

List of Central Texas school delays, cancellations due to weather

Car washing services banned in Travis County amid water boil notice