Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Feb. 20.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 40,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 73,538 cases have been reported and at least 710 people have died. At least 69,460 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,837 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 202 people have died. At least 14,238 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 34,527 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 33,250 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru only food distribution event at Lehman High School in Kyle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food bank had to cancel other events that were scheduled earlier this week due to the weather. 

