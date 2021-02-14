Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: February freeze impacting COVID-19 vaccinations

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Feb. 14.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 39,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 39,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 73,538 cases have been reported and at least 710 people have died. At least 69,460 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 15,837 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 202 people have died. At least 14,238 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 34,527 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 33,250 people have recovered from the virus.



UPDATES:

8:30 a.m. - As of Saturday, Austin Public Health has canceled all of its COVID-19 vaccine appointments. However, we have not received word yet on Sunday appointments.

If you had an appointment to get the vaccine through APH, they will send you a new appointment when road conditions improve.

All COVID-19 testing by APH is now canceled through Monday.

Texas officials also say that the coming week's vaccines were supposed to arrive today and tomorrow, however, they are now expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.