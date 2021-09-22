Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 61,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 49, and an average of 513 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 343. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 113,132 cases have been reported and at least 1,058 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,952 active cases, and 48 people are currently hospitalized (39 unvaccinated, 9 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 27,892 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 353 people have died. At least 25,587 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 209 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 59,768 cases have been reported and at least 600 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 21, there are a total of 28 new COVID-19 cases (25 students and 3 employees) and a total of 239 new exposures (239 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 876 cumulative positive cases (708 students, 157 employees, 11 other) and 5,297 cumulative exposures (5,211 students, 76 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 21, there are 40 new positive cases (38 students, 2 employees) and 463 new "close contacts" (439 students, 24 employees). There have been 1,265 total cumulative positive cases (1,116 students, 149 employees) and 11,843 total cumulative "close contacts" (10,886 students, 957 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 18-24, there have been 59 total positive cases. There have been 1,302 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 20-24, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 795 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 21, there are 155 active student cases and 18 active staff cases. There have been a total of 645 cumulative student cases and 116 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 126,687, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 24,476, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 21, 2021
Updates:
