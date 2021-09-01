Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday school and cases stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 55,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 70, and an average of 621 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 507. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 103,893 cases have been reported and at least 955 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 2,119 active cases, and 55 people are currently hospitalized (47 unvaccinated, 8 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 25,401 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 320 people have died. At least 22,962 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 550 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,984 cases have been reported and at least 544 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Aug. 31, there are a total of 47 new COVID-19 cases (37 students, 10 employees) and a total of 200 new exposures (198 students, 1 employee, 1 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 31, there are 62 new positive cases (58 students, 4 employees) and 657 new "close contacts" (630 students, 27 employees). There have been 463 total cumulative positive cases (389 students, 74 employees) and 4,820 total cumulative "close contacts" (4,178 students, 624 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, there have been 177 total positive cases. There have been 784 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3, there have been 73 total positive cases. There have been 391 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 30, there have been 134 total reported new cases (121 students, 13 staff). There have been 190 total cumulative positive cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 20,256
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 7,488
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 31, 2021
Updates:
